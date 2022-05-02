Lithuania lifts coronavirus-related ‘extreme situation’

Almost all coronavirus-related restrictions in Lithuania were lifted on Sunday, ending the country’s “extreme situation” that had been in place for almost two years.

From now on, people will only be advised to wear a mask in all public places, except for hospitals and care facilities where they are still mandatory.

Also, people will no longer need to have a Covid-19 test done before their hospitalisation but could be asked to do so in some cases. Visiting hospitalised patients will also be easier, but the heads of medical establishments will still have powers to set more detailed rules.

From Sunday, coronavirus testing will be moved from mobile testing sites to polyclinics, meaning that people who develop symptoms will have to visit their family doctor.

Self-isolation is also no longer mandatory, even when testing positive.

Travellers arriving in Lithuania will not be subject to any requirements – Covid tests, as well as the questionnaires, are no longer needed.

