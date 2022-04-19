Metropolitan Inokentiy, head of the Lithuanian Orthodox Archdiocese

Head of Lithuanian Orthodox Church denies supporting war, accuses priests of conspiracy

2022.04.19 12:40

Head of Lithuanian Orthodox Church denies supporting war, accuses priests of conspiracy

Metropolitan Inokentiy, head of the Lithuanian Orthodox Archdiocese
Metropolitan Inokentiy, head of the Lithuanian Orthodox Archdiocese

Metropolitan Inokentiy, head of the Lithuanian Orthodox Archdiocese, has dismissed allegations that Lithuanian Orthodox clergy are supporting Russia’s war in Ukraine and accused three priests, who he sacked last week, of conspiracy.

“Any speculation about the Orthodox Church in Lithuania as a possible tool of other states is absurd,” Metropolitan Inokentiy said in a statement issued on Monday.

“It is a slander to maliciously claim that the clergy of the Orthodox Church in Lithuania supports the war and justifies aggression,” he added.

The Orthodox Christians in Lithuania “have been and will remain committed to Lithuania, faithful to the spirit of independence and freedom, and the country’s law”.

Last week, Metropolitan Inokentiy dismissed Vitalijus Mockus, Gintaras Sungaila, and Vitalis Dauparas from their duties in the Lithuanian Orthodox Church. Sungaila and Dauparas were also suspended from any active ministry within the Church.

Lithuanian Orthodox priests. Gintaras Sungaila on the right
Lithuanian Orthodox priests. Gintaras Sungaila on the right

All three priests have criticised Russia’s aggression in Ukraine and condemned statements by Patriarch Kirill of Moscow in support of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the war.

Read more: ‘We were told not to talk about war’, says dismissed Lithuanian Orthodox priest

Metropolitan Inokentiy accused the priests of “conspiracy”.

“The time has come to speak out about something that has not been spoken about until now – a conspiracy within the Lithuanian Orthodox Church,” he said.

“A group of priests have long been making plans to switch to the jurisdiction of the Patriarchate of Constantinople, and after the tragic events in Ukraine, they started to speak publicly about their intentions,” he added.

Orthodox church in Vilnius
Orthodox church in Vilnius

In October 2018, the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople agreed to recognise the independence of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

The Lithuanian Orthodox Church, one of Lithuania’s nine traditional religious communities, is a metropolitanate within the Patriarchate of Moscow and All Russia.

Metropolitan Inokentiy, head of the Lithuanian Orthodox Archdiocese
Lithuanian Orthodox priests. Gintaras Sungaila on the right
Orthodox church in Vilnius
