VSAT helicopter (associative image)

19 min. ago

Lithuania plans to escort Russian transit trains with helicopters

American troops on a live-fire exercise in Pabradė, Lithuania

36 min. ago

Additional US battalion to arrive in Lithuania in April or May – minister

Shelter

2 h ago

'Very authentic': bomb shelters crop up on Lithuanian real estate listings

NATO's Baltic air policing mission.

3 h ago

Spanish, Czech jets take over NATO's air policing in Lithuania

Covid-19 in Lithuania.

3 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 3,705 new cases, five deaths

Marina Abramović's exhibition Memory of Being in Kaunas

4 h ago

Exhibition of Marina Abramović to open in Lithuania’s Kaunas

Vaccination

4 h ago

Will we need fourth shot against Covid-19?

Police (associative image)

5 h ago

Lithuanian police probe ‘Z’ graffiti on pro-Ukraine billboard

A homeless man in Milan, Italy's richest city

6 h ago

As EU’s east-west gap narrows, regional divides threatens its future

Supermarket worker (associative image)

21 h ago

Salt in Lithuania sold out hours after Russia invaded of Ukraine – why?

Ukrainian refugees.

22 h ago

Lithuanian PM warns of ‘propaganda’ alleging poor conditions for Ukrainian refugees

War in Ukraine

22 h ago

Over half of Lithuanians send aid to Ukraine – poll

Marina Abramović in Kaunas

23 h ago

Being here, I think about war in Ukraine, says Abramović in Lithuania‘s Kaunas

Vilnius authorities will start towing away improperly parked cars

23 h ago

Vilnius authorities take action against improperly parked cars

LRT.lt news website (associative image)

1 d ago

LRT launches Ukrainian-language information centre for refugees

Russian flag.

1 d ago

Russia expels four Lithuanian diplomats

2022.03.30 14:11

Additional US battalion to arrive in Lithuania in April or May – minister

BNS2022.03.30 14:11
American troops on a live-fire exercise in Pabradė, Lithuania
American troops on a live-fire exercise in Pabradė, Lithuania / D. Umbrasas/LRT

An additional rotational US battalion is set to arrive in Lithuania in late April or early May, Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas said on Wednesday.

"We will have two [rotational] American battalions for some time," Anušauskas told reporters, adding that a record-high number of NATO troops could be reached in Lithuania in May.

The number of allied troops has already increased by around 1,000 since last year and is expected to grow by "a similar number", he said.

More than 500 American troops are currently stationed in the Pabradė training area near the border with Belarus.

The Pentagon announced on Tuesday that it would redeploy 200 marines from Norway to Lithuania as part of the US continuous response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in Vilnius in early March that the Americans would deploy a total of 400 additional troops in Lithuania, also bringing short-range air defence and self-propelled artillery systems with them.

The Americans have also deployed F-35 fighter jets at the Šiaulia air base in northern Lithuania, and troops from the US Special Operations Forces are also serving in the country.

US troops are stationed in Lithuania on a rotation basis, but Lithuanian politicians want a permanent American presence in the country.

American troops on a live-fire exercise in Pabradė, Lithuania
American troops in Lithuania.
American troops on a live-fire exercise in Pabradė, Lithuania
