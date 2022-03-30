Additional US battalion to arrive in Lithuania in April or May – minister

An additional rotational US battalion is set to arrive in Lithuania in late April or early May, Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas said on Wednesday.

"We will have two [rotational] American battalions for some time," Anušauskas told reporters, adding that a record-high number of NATO troops could be reached in Lithuania in May.

The number of allied troops has already increased by around 1,000 since last year and is expected to grow by "a similar number", he said.

More than 500 American troops are currently stationed in the Pabradė training area near the border with Belarus.

The Pentagon announced on Tuesday that it would redeploy 200 marines from Norway to Lithuania as part of the US continuous response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in Vilnius in early March that the Americans would deploy a total of 400 additional troops in Lithuania, also bringing short-range air defence and self-propelled artillery systems with them.

The Americans have also deployed F-35 fighter jets at the Šiaulia air base in northern Lithuania, and troops from the US Special Operations Forces are also serving in the country.

US troops are stationed in Lithuania on a rotation basis, but Lithuanian politicians want a permanent American presence in the country.