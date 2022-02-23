News

2022.02.23 09:42

US to redeploy Europe-stationed troops to Baltics, Biden announces

LRT.lt, BNS2022.02.23 09:42
US soldiers
US soldiers / AP

US President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that some American forces deployed in Europe would be moved to Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, describing the deployments as purely defensive.

Biden made the announcement in a speech in which he added that the move was a defensive one, ERR reports.

“I say clearly, these are our defences,” the US president said in a speech, adding “we have no intention of fighting Russia.”

A US defence official has been quoted by Reuters that the redeployments will include 800 infantry soldiers to the Baltics and up to eight F-35 fighter jets to several operating locations along NATO's eastern flank.

US President Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden / AP

Moreover, the US will send 32 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters to the Baltic region and to Poland from locations within Europe, according to the anonymous source.

The move comes in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision on Monday to recognise the two self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk and ordering Russian troops into the separatist-held regions.

The US has stationed battalion-size army units of around 500 troops in Lithuania on a rotational basis since 2019.

Lithuanian politicians on Tuesday welcomed US President Biden's decision to send additional forces to the Baltic states.

“The Baltic states are reliable allies and such a decision will significantly boost our security situation,” Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas posted on Facebook.

Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas
Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas / E. Ovčarenko/BNS

According to him, although Lithuania is now home to the strongest NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group, a US battalion and NATO's air policing mission, the country seeks permanent American presence.

Conservative MP Laurynas Kasčiūnas, chairman of the parliamentary Committee on National Security and Defence, says the US president's move is very important for strengthening the deterrence architecture against Russia.

“Lithuania has been seeking that since the start of this regional security crisis caused by Russia. The issue was also raised by our parliamentary delegation when we visited US Congress two weeks ago,” the lawmaker posted on Facebook.

“We have always been of the position that the greatest possible deployment of forward presence troops in the Baltic states and permanent, uninterrupted American military presence should be part of the deterrence architecture. Moreover, the security situation is changing after Russia deployed 30,000 of its troops in Belarus,” he said.

US soldiers
Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas
US President Joe Biden
# News# Defence# Baltics and the World
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
The barren landscape hundreds of kilometres away from Kyiv gradually fills up with signs of industrial dereliction intertwined with monstrous metal works and factories. The coke plant remains the core of Avdiivka’s identity, built as an industrial suburb to Donetsk, now controlled by the Russian-led separatists.
11
1 h ago

‘We see the results of politics’: life on Ukraine’s frontlines

11
A notice board in Svitlodarsk.
8
14 h ago

As Russia brings in troops, volunteers prep bomb shelters in a frontline town

8
Lithuanian foreign ministry
16 h ago

Lithuania’s foreign ministry hands note to Russian embassy over Putin’s actions in east Ukraine

Ukraine
17 h ago

Lithuania ready to accept 8,000 refugees from Ukraine – official

US troops in Lithuania
17 h ago

Lithuania ready to host more US troops, president tells Congress members

Christine Lambrecht
18 h ago

German defence minister says more troops to be sent to Lithuania

Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas and President Gitanas Nausėda in Rukla
19 h ago

Lithuanian president, PM back swift increase in defence budget

updated
A woman with a facemask
19 h ago

Lithuania scraps self-quarantine after exposure to Covid-19

Vilnius Mayor Remigijus Šimašius
20 h ago

Vilnius mayor leaves for Kyiv in show of support

Coronavirus in Lithuania
21 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 6,812 new cases, 18 deaths

A woman with a facemask
2022.02.22 14:32

Lithuania scraps self-quarantine after exposure to Covid-19

Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin
2022.02.22 10:32

Belarus is under ‘creeping occupation’ by Moscow, say Lithuanian observers

Ukraine
2022.02.22 16:51

Lithuania ready to accept 8,000 refugees from Ukraine – official

A notice board in Svitlodarsk.
8
2022.02.22 19:11

As Russia brings in troops, volunteers prep bomb shelters in a frontline town

8
Christine Lambrecht
2022.02.22 15:37

German defence minister says more troops to be sent to Lithuania

Lithuanian foreign ministry
2022.02.22 17:45

Lithuania’s foreign ministry hands note to Russian embassy over Putin’s actions in east Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenski and Gitanas Nausėda in Kyiv last year
2022.02.22 11:03

Lithuanian president to go to Kyiv, withholds date for security reasons

US troops in Lithuania
2022.02.22 16:30

Lithuania ready to host more US troops, president tells Congress members

Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas and President Gitanas Nausėda in Rukla
2022.02.22 14:39

Lithuanian president, PM back swift increase in defence budget

updated
Vilnius Mayor Remigijus Šimašius
2022.02.22 13:05

Vilnius mayor leaves for Kyiv in show of support