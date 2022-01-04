'National disgrace': Vilnius starts demolishing its unfinished 1987 stadium

The demolition of the unfinished National Stadium started in Vilnius on Tuesday. The territory should be cleared in a few months, laying the ground for the start of the construction of a new project.

“The ruins of the unfinished stadium, which has stood in Vilnius for many decades and turned into a kind of national disgrace, are being demolished. This is the introduction to the construction of a multifunctional complex,” said Vilnius Deputy Mayor Valdas Benkunskas.

The demolition of the unfinished stadium is estimated to cost around 300,000 euros and the construction of a new one almost 40 million euros.

Read more: Vilnius mayor says national stadium could be built in three years

Valdas Benkunskas / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Clearing the territory should take up to four months, with the construction of the new National Stadium starting right after. The latter should be finished by May 2025, Benkunskas said.

The new complex will include a training ground, sports museum, cultural and educational centre, library, and sports facilities for non-formal education.

The construction of the National Stadium started in 1987 and stopped six years later. In 2008, further 33 million euros were invested into the project.

In 2015, the project was interrupted again after the Public Procurement Office declared its tender illegal.