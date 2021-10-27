News

2021.10.27 16:42

Despite China’s ‘irritation’, Lithuania’s position on Taiwan ‘remains unchanged’ – president

LRT.lt2021.10.27 16:42
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said the county’s position on Taiwan remains unchanged despite “irritation” from China.

His comment came during a visit of a Taiwanese delegation to Lithuania on Wednesday.

When asked whether he supported the accreditation of Taiwan’s diplomatic office in Lithuania, Nausėda said the country could develop foreign relationships as it pleased.

“I believe our decisions should be well understood, not met with such irritation by a country [China] that has made certain démarches," said Lithuania's president. “But our position remains unchanged, because it is the position of a sovereign, independent country.”

China has previously said that attempts to legitimise Taiwan internationally, which it sees as a breakaway province, amounts to a breaking the so-called One China principle. Lithuania denies the allegation.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda
Taiwan's flag.
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda
1 / 3D. Umbrasas/LRT
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda
2 / 3E. Blaževič/LRT
Taiwan's flag.
Taiwan's flag.
3 / 3AP
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda
Taiwan's flag.
# News# Baltics and the World# Politics
