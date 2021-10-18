Unvaccinated students in Lithuania to have to pay for Covid tests

Unvaccinated university students in Lithuania will have to pay for their Covid-19 tests if they want to attend lectures in person.

Until now, the government compensated testing for students who have received one vaccine dose. They could get tested and received national Covid-19 immunity certificates until October 11.

The immunity certificates are issued to people who have been fully vaccinated, have recovered from the coronavirus or undergo regular testing.

The Lithuanian government has recently decided to make people pay for tests themselves in order to encourage them to get vaccinated.