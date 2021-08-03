News

2021.08.03 16:26

Lithuania pushes back 180 migrants to Belarus after adopting new policy

BNS2021.08.03 16:26
Lithuanian guards patrolling the border with Belarus
Lithuanian guards patrolling the border with Belarus / AP

Around 180 irregular migrants have been pushed back from the Lithuanian border since Tuesday midnight, according to the chief of the Border Guard Service (VSAT), Rustamas Liubajevas.

“More than 100 migrants were not allowed into the territory of the Republic of Lithuania,” he told reporters on Tuesday afternoon, later revising the number to around 180.

Read more: Lithuania to push undocumented migrants back to Belarus, divert to border checkpoints

On Monday, Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė signed a decree allowing border guards to stop irregular migrants from crossing into Lithuania from Belarus and to direct them to border checkpoints or diplomatic representations.

Commenting on the move, Bilotaitė told LRT TV on Monday evening that turning back migrants was allowed under international law, as long as it was a temporary measure and migrants were offered an alternative option to apply for asylum.

VSAT chief Rustamas Liubajevas
VSAT chief Rustamas Liubajevas / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Liubajevas said that no special measures were used to order migrants to turn around, without providing any more details or examples.

“I really couldn't, at this stage, comment on tactical solutions since all of us need to perform our duties. As the VSAT commander, I have to ensure general command and officers accordingly have to perform their duties,” he said.

“In every specific case, officers in place make decisions on the use of deterrence measures or any other measures of impact,” he said.

Lithuanian guards patrolling the border with Belarus
VSAT chief Rustamas Liubajevas
Lithuanian guards patrolling the border with Belarus
Lithuanian guards patrolling the border with Belarus
1 / 2AP
VSAT chief Rustamas Liubajevas
VSAT chief Rustamas Liubajevas
2 / 2D. Umbrasas/LRT
Lithuanian guards patrolling the border with Belarus
VSAT chief Rustamas Liubajevas
# News# Migration crisis
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt.
Lithuanian Border Guard Service (VSAT)
1 h ago

Lithuanian border guards given right to use 'mental and physical' force against migrants

Lithuania publishes 'likely proof' of Belarusian guards directing migrants
2 h ago

Lithuania publishes 'likely proof' of Belarusian guards directing migrants

video
A barbed wire fence (associative image)
5 h ago

Lithuania mulls €150m border fence, offering migrants money to leave

Covid-19 in Lithuania.
6 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 394 new cases, 2 deaths

Unrest at Rūdninkai migrant camp
7
6 h ago

Lithuanian officers use tear gas to quell unrest at migrant camp

7
The photo allegedly showing Belarusian servicemen taking down barbed wire.
6 h ago

Belarus ‘taking down barbed wire’ on Lithuanian border, says defence ministry

updated
Lithuanian border post.
7 h ago

Lithuania to push undocumented migrants back to Belarus, divert to border checkpoints

Migrants in Druskininkai, southeastern Lithuania.
9
8 h ago

‘Some lose their minds.’ Problems are brewing in Lithuania's migrant centres

9
Nida
7
23 h ago

Deprived of German tourists, Lithuania's Nida experiments with new identity

7
EU Commissioner Ylva Johansson, left, with Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė
5
1 d ago

Lithuania needs a border fence, EU commissioner says

5
Nida
7
2021.08.02 17:30

Deprived of German tourists, Lithuania's Nida experiments with new identity

7
Lithuanian border post.
2021.08.03 09:22

Lithuania to push undocumented migrants back to Belarus, divert to border checkpoints

The photo allegedly showing Belarusian servicemen taking down barbed wire.
2021.08.03 09:55

Belarus ‘taking down barbed wire’ on Lithuanian border, says defence ministry

updated
Migrants in Druskininkai, southeastern Lithuania.
9
2021.08.03 08:00

‘Some lose their minds.’ Problems are brewing in Lithuania's migrant centres

9
Unrest at Rūdninkai migrant camp
7
2021.08.03 10:04

Lithuanian officers use tear gas to quell unrest at migrant camp

7
Lithuania publishes 'likely proof' of Belarusian guards directing migrants
2021.08.03 14:05

Lithuania publishes 'likely proof' of Belarusian guards directing migrants

video
A barbed wire fence (associative image)
2021.08.03 11:30

Lithuania mulls €150m border fence, offering migrants money to leave

Covid-19 in Lithuania.
2021.08.03 10:21

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 394 new cases, 2 deaths

Lithuanian Border Guard Service (VSAT)
2021.08.03 14:55

Lithuanian border guards given right to use 'mental and physical' force against migrants