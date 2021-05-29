News

2021.05.29 19:26

Hundreds come in support of Belarus opposition in Vilnius

LRT.lt, BNS2021.05.29 19:26
Rally in Vilnius in solidarity with Belarus opposition.
Rally in Vilnius in solidarity with Belarus opposition. / D. Umbrasas/LRT

As part of a global picket of solidarity with Belarus called by the opposition, several hundred people gathered in Vilnius on Saturday to protest against the regime of Alexander Lukashenko.

Saturday marked the one year anniversary since Sergei Tikhanovsky, leader of the Country for Life movement in Belarus, was arrested. His wife Svetlana Tikhanovskaya then took over his bid for presidency and subsequently became the opposition’s frontrunner against Alexander Lukashenko.

“I was at home that day, simply watching his [Tikhanovsky's] arrest with my children. I was in shock, didn't know what to do next,” Tikhanovskaya told the rally on Lukiškių Square.

Mass protests began in Belarus after Lukashenko declared he had won his sixth term. Hundreds have been forced to flee to Lithuania and other neighbouring countries.

“In every meeting, every interview” she is raising the Lukashenko regime's oppression of nine million Belarusians, Tikhanovskaya said.

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya at the rally in Vilnius in solidarity with Belarus opposition.
Svetlana Tikhanovskaya at the rally in Vilnius in solidarity with Belarus opposition. / D. Umbrasas/LRT

The protest in Vilnius kicked off at the central Lukiškės Square before proceeding to the Belarusian Embassy. Several Lithuanian MPs, Emanuelis Zingeris and Jurgita Sejonienė, addressed the crowd.

The rally has been organised by members and organisations of the Belarusian diaspora in Lithuania.

Protests and international outcry against the Belarusian regime intensified earlier this week after a Vilnius-bound Ryanair flight was intercepted over Belarus. The regime scrambled a military jet to lead the airliner into Minsk, where a Belarusian dissident journalist and his partner were arrested.

Rally in Vilnius in solidarity with Belarus opposition.
Rally in Vilnius in solidarity with Belarus opposition. / D. Umbrasas/LRT

“This last week has been a catalyst for the entire world to react. Different countries are launching investigations, introducing sanctions against the regime, express support for plans to help Belarus,” said Tikhanovskaya at the rally.

The Baltic states called the incident a “hijacking” and a “state-backed terror attack”.

Rally in Vilnius in solidarity with Belarus opposition.
Rally in Vilnius in solidarity with Belarus opposition.
Rally in Vilnius in solidarity with Belarus opposition.
Rally in Vilnius in solidarity with Belarus opposition.
Rally in Vilnius in solidarity with Belarus opposition.
Svetlana Tikhanovskaya at the rally in Vilnius in solidarity with Belarus opposition.
Rally in Vilnius in solidarity with Belarus opposition.
Svetlana Tikhanovskaya at the rally in Vilnius in solidarity with Belarus opposition.
Rally in Vilnius in solidarity with Belarus opposition.
Rally in Vilnius in solidarity with Belarus opposition.
1 / 15D. Umbrasas/LRT
Rally in Vilnius in solidarity with Belarus opposition.
Rally in Vilnius in solidarity with Belarus opposition.
2 / 15D. Umbrasas/LRT
Rally in Vilnius in solidarity with Belarus opposition.
Rally in Vilnius in solidarity with Belarus opposition.
3 / 15D. Umbrasas/LRT
Rally in Vilnius in solidarity with Belarus opposition.
Rally in Vilnius in solidarity with Belarus opposition.
4 / 15D. Umbrasas/LRT
Rally in Vilnius in solidarity with Belarus opposition.
Rally in Vilnius in solidarity with Belarus opposition.
5 / 15D. Umbrasas/LRT
Svetlana Tikhanovskaya at the rally in Vilnius in solidarity with Belarus opposition.
Svetlana Tikhanovskaya at the rally in Vilnius in solidarity with Belarus opposition.
6 / 15D. Umbrasas/LRT
Rally in Vilnius in solidarity with Belarus opposition.
Rally in Vilnius in solidarity with Belarus opposition.
7 / 15D. Umbrasas/LRT
Svetlana Tikhanovskaya at the rally in Vilnius in solidarity with Belarus opposition.
Svetlana Tikhanovskaya at the rally in Vilnius in solidarity with Belarus opposition.
8 / 15D. Umbrasas/LRT
Rally in Vilnius in solidarity with Belarus opposition.
Rally in Vilnius in solidarity with Belarus opposition.
9 / 15D. Umbrasas/LRT
Rally in Vilnius in solidarity with Belarus opposition.
Rally in Vilnius in solidarity with Belarus opposition.
10 / 15D. Umbrasas/LRT
Rally in Vilnius in solidarity with Belarus opposition.
Rally in Vilnius in solidarity with Belarus opposition.
11 / 15D. Umbrasas/LRT
Rally in Vilnius in solidarity with Belarus opposition.
Rally in Vilnius in solidarity with Belarus opposition.
12 / 15D. Umbrasas/LRT
Rally in Vilnius in solidarity with Belarus opposition.
Rally in Vilnius in solidarity with Belarus opposition.
13 / 15D. Umbrasas/LRT
Rally in Vilnius in solidarity with Belarus opposition.
Rally in Vilnius in solidarity with Belarus opposition.
14 / 15D. Umbrasas/LRT
Rally in Vilnius in solidarity with Belarus opposition.
Rally in Vilnius in solidarity with Belarus opposition.
15 / 15D. Umbrasas/LRT
Rally in Vilnius in solidarity with Belarus opposition.
Rally in Vilnius in solidarity with Belarus opposition.
Rally in Vilnius in solidarity with Belarus opposition.
Rally in Vilnius in solidarity with Belarus opposition.
Rally in Vilnius in solidarity with Belarus opposition.
Svetlana Tikhanovskaya at the rally in Vilnius in solidarity with Belarus opposition.
Rally in Vilnius in solidarity with Belarus opposition.
Svetlana Tikhanovskaya at the rally in Vilnius in solidarity with Belarus opposition.
Rally in Vilnius in solidarity with Belarus opposition.
Rally in Vilnius in solidarity with Belarus opposition.
Rally in Vilnius in solidarity with Belarus opposition.
Rally in Vilnius in solidarity with Belarus opposition.
Rally in Vilnius in solidarity with Belarus opposition.
Rally in Vilnius in solidarity with Belarus opposition.
Rally in Vilnius in solidarity with Belarus opposition.
# News# Minsk flight incident# Politics
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt.
Ištvan Kvik, the Lithuanian Roma community leader
8
8 h ago

Laughing at stereotypes does not make life easier. Interview with Roma representative in Lithuania

8
To maintain order at a protest against Covid-19 restrictions in Estonia in early April, riot police were deployed to assist police officers. The head of the police later explained that this step was taken because they were afraid of incitement to violence.
10
10 h ago

Who calls the shots on fake news? The minefield of countering lies in the Baltics

10
The PORTAL in Vilnius.
1 d ago

Vilnius opens ‘portal’ to other cities

Previous Russia Forum in 2018
1 d ago

Lithuania hosts annual Free Russia Forum

Media (associative image)
1 d ago

EBU to suspend membership of Belarusian public broadcaster

A protest in front of the Belarusian embassy in Vilnius.
1 d ago

Lithuania expels two Belarusian 'intelligence officers'

The Ryanair flight from Athens arrives in Vilnius after being forcibly diverted to Minsk.
5
1 d ago

‘We are waiting for Ryanair’s answers’, says Lithuanian official

5
Tourists in Trakai, Lithuania.
1 d ago

Baltics plan to revive 'travel bubble'

Activist blogger Roman Protasevich arrested in Minsk
1 d ago

Lithuania asks EBU to expel Belarusian public broadcaster over complicity in repressions

Beer is the most popular alcoholic beverage in Lithuania
1 d ago

Average alcohol consumption in Lithuania: glass of beer, wine, or 80g of vodka

Ištvan Kvik, the Lithuanian Roma community leader
8
2021.05.29 12:00

Laughing at stereotypes does not make life easier. Interview with Roma representative in Lithuania

8
To maintain order at a protest against Covid-19 restrictions in Estonia in early April, riot police were deployed to assist police officers. The head of the police later explained that this step was taken because they were afraid of incitement to violence.
10
2021.05.29 10:00

Who calls the shots on fake news? The minefield of countering lies in the Baltics

10