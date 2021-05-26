News

Lithuania could exit quarantine in July – minister

Lithuania could completely lift the coronavirus quarantine in July, if the pace of vaccination accelerates and the current testing rate is maintained, according to Health Minister Arūnas Dulkys.

“It's possible if we all do three things,” the minister told reporters on Wednesday when asked if June could be the last month under quarantine.

“First, as many of us as possible must get vaccinated,” he said. “I'd like to see more people register [for a shot].”

Since Monday, vaccination slots have been open to anyone aged over 35.

“Second, we have to keep testing at the current rate. We have over 20,000 tests daily, which helps us combat the pandemic,” Dulkys said.

The third key thing is to follow the quarantine rules and recommendations, according to him.

Earlier on Wednesday, the government extended the coronavirus lockdown until June 30, but loosened some restrictions.

Among other things, it allowed outdoor cafes to stay open two hours longer, permitted groups of up to 10 people to socialise indoors and removed the limit on outdoor gatherings.

