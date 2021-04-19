Shopping centres, cinemas reopen in Lithuania

Shopping centres, cinemas, theaters, and concert halls are reopening in Lithuania on Monday.

Under the plan approved last week, stores operating in shopping centres will only be able to work on weekdays. Meanwhile, shops with street access as well as those selling essential items will be allowed to operate on weekends.

All shops will be required to ensure a space of 50 square meters per person or to serve no more than one client at a time.

Also from Monday, cinemas, professional stage art halls are allowed to reopen and hold outdoor and indoor events with spectators.

The government initially considered limiting the number of visitors to no more than 50, but eventually decided to increase the number to 150. Participants will not be able to occupy more than 30 percent of seats.

Outdoor cafes and bars will reopen later this week and gyms will be able to do so next week.