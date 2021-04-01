Lithuania may avoid more restrictions if it pulls through Easter, PM says

Lithuania may avoid further tightening of lockdown restrictions if the coronavirus situation remains stable over the Easter weekend, according to Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė.

“If we do our best to celebrate the holidays safely and without posing too much risk to each other, and if there's no major strain on the healthcare system, which is more or less stable now, [...] then I believe that the government may be able to avoid some special or tough decisions,” she told a news conference on Wednesday.

The prime minister noted that the rate of testing has increased recently and “is reaching the levels we had at the end of last year”.

“The numbers [of tests] we see every day – 11,000, 12,000, 13,000 – give us hope that other measures will help us manage the situation, too,” she said.

Currently, the epidemiological situation in Lithuania remains “more or less the same as it was yesterday and the day before yesterday”, Šimonytė said.

Coronavirus infections keep rising in the eastern part of the country and the epidemiological situation elsewhere remains better, but it is deteriorating, she noted.

The government has reinstated the ban on non-essential travel between municipalities for the Easter weekend.