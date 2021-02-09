Lithuanian police to conduct surprise checks amid rising workplace infections

The Police in Lithuania are planning to conduct unannounced checks of firm offices and shop floors amid rising Covid-19 infections in workplaces.

“We'll pay more attention to companies,” Police Commissioner General Renatas Požėla told reporters on Monday. “Once we receive information about specific companies, we'll carry out surprise checks, either on our own or with other authorities.”

The National Public Health Centre (NVSC) said on Monday that new coronavirus cases were confirmed in a yarn and fabric production company in Biržai and a metal processing company in Kretinga.

Over the weekend, new clusters were reported in a construction company in Klaipėda, a fish processing company in Tauragė District, and a garment factory in Alytus.

Last week, coronavirus infections were confirmed in a ship repair company Klaipėda, building firms in Gargždai and Marijampolė, furniture manufacturing companies in Kaunas and Visaginas, a car repair shop in Panevėžys, a garment shop in the district of Radviliškis, and an electrical installation company in Vilnius.