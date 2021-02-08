Bad weather delays vaccine delivery to Lithuania

Bad weather conditions have delayed the delivery of the eighth batch of the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine from Germany to Lithuania.

“The carrier is [...] waiting for the weather conditions to improve so as to fly the vaccine in tonight,” Aistė Šuksta, spokeswoman for Health Minister Arūnas Dulkys, told BNS on Monday afternoon.

“If the weather conditions don't change, the vaccine is likely to be delivered tomorrow [Tuesday].”

Šuksta said the delivery had been expected to arrive on Monday morning.

“Lithuania is not the only European country where the vaccine was not delivered today,” she noted.

The delay will not affect the vaccination process in Lithuania, according to the spokeswoman.

As of Monday morning, 78,622 people in Lithuania have received their first coronavirus vaccine shots and 45,499 have been given two jabs.

Lithuania is also using coronavirus vaccines developed by Moderna and AstraZeneca.