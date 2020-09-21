Latvia imposes self-quarantine on Lithuanian travellers

Lithuania has been added to Latvia's blacklist of coronavirus-affected countries. Travellers from Lithuania are now required to go into 10-day self-isolation when they go to the neighbouring country.

Latvia's Centre for Disease Prevention and Control announced the rule on Friday. The self-isolation requirement applies to all countries with infection rates of more than 16 new cases per 100,000 people over the last two weeks.

Lithuania's rate stood at 18.8 on Friday, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, while Latvia's was 4.4, one of the lowest in Europe.

Estonian travellers have been required to self-isolate in Latvia since September 12.

Lithuania recently raised the infection threshold from 16 to 25 cases per 100,000 people.