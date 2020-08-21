Google to name motorway from Vilnius to Latvian border The Baltic Way

The motorway from Vilnius to the Latvian border will now be marked as The Baltic Way on Google Maps, the Chancellery of the Lithuanian Government said on Friday.

The government named the Vilnius–Panevezys motorway and the Panevežys–Pasvalys–Riga stretch The Baltic Way in February.

Following talks with the government, Google agreed for the A2 and A10 roads to be marked as the The Baltic Way.

The government also said that the country's national tourism promotion agency Keliauk Lietuvoje (Travel Lithuania) also created a special Baltic Way route on its website, marking 14 historically significant objects.



Read more: The Baltic Way to independence: 30 years since the landmark human-chain protest

The route starts near Gediminas Castle in central Vilnius and includes objects in the Kaunas, Kupiškis, Pasvalys and Ukmergė Districts.

On August 23, 1989, over a million people formed a human chain spanning Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia to demand independence from the Soviet Union.

The Baltic Way has become a symbol of non-violent liberation elsewhere in the world.

In 2004, people in Taiwan joined their hands to protest against China's military threats. Last year, thousands of people in Hong Kong formed a 40-kilometer human chain to protest against China's interference.

On August 23, 2020, people in Lithuania will form a human chain from Vilnius to the Belarusian border to show solidarity with the protesters in Belarus.



Read more: Lithuania plans human chain from Vilnius to Belarusian border to show solidarity