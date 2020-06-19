Lithuanian airline to launch Vilnius–Palanga flights

A Lithuanian company has announced it will launch flights between Vilnius and Palanga on June 26. The 300-kilometre flight across Lithuania will last around 50 minutes.

Flights between the Lithuanian capital and the Baltic Sea resort will run on Friday evenings, and return flights will be available on Sunday evenings.

The service will be organized by Kidy Tour and will be operated by Avion Express, both part of Lithuania's Avia Solutions Group (ASG).

The route is being relaunched after a break of over 20 years due to increased interest in short weekend trips, according to Gvidas Aukštuolis from Kidy Tour.

Prices for a one-way ticket, including luggage, will start from 45 euros.