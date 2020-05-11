Lithuania joins clinical trials for Japanese Covid-19 drug

Lithuania is joining clinical trials of Avigan, a Japanese-developed antiviral drug, to be tested on Covid-19 patients, Health Minister Aurelijus Veryga said on Monday.

"Following the completion of all the necessary procedures, Lithuania is officially joining clinical trials of the drug Avigan developed by Japanese scientists," Veryga told reporters.

The trial will involve up to 100 patients in Lithuania, he said.



According to the Health Ministry, the new drug is expected to help fight the coronavirus infection and stop it from spreading.

Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius said that the Lithuanian embassy in Japan had held intensive diplomatic talks since late March, adding that all diplomatic procedures had already been completed.

Linkevičius said around 80 countries had applied to conduct clinical trials.

"I am pleased to say that our medical workers are joining another 40 countries worldwide already approved for participation in clinical trials of the drug," he said. "At the same time, this is another example of special ties between Lithuania and Japan."

Japan's Fujifilm Toyama Chemicals developed Avigan as an antiviral drug to treat influenza.