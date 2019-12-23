Paieška Programa
2019.12.23 13:00

Lithuania drops nine spots in WEF's gender equality index

BNS2019.12.23 13:00
Women's rights rally on March 8
Women's rights rally on March 8 / BNS

Lithuania has fallen nine places and ranks 33rd in the World Economic Forum's gender inequality index for 2020.

The country's result was 0.005 points worse than in 2018 when the previous rating was released.

In terms of equal economic opportunities, Lithuania came in 11th, and was 50th in terms of equal education opportunities and 65th in terms of political empowerment.

Latvia came 11th in the rating, Estonia is 26th and Poland is 40th.

Based on current trends, gender parity could be achieved only in 99.5 years, the index's conclusion states, which is almost 10 years shorter compared to the previous WEF report. It has to do with greater progress in the area of political empowerment.

Just as in 2018, Iceland tops the list, followed by Norway and Finland.

# Society

