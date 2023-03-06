Third of Lithuanian municipalities elect mayors in first round, all incumbents

Twenty-six out of Lithuania's 60 municipalities elected their mayors in the first round of elections, meaning they had secured at least 50 percent of the votes.

Zdzisław Palewicz of the Electoral Action of Poles in Lithuania–Christian Families Alliance emerged as the top-scorer in Sunday's elections, winning 80 percent of the vote to be re-elected mayor of Šalčininkai District, the post he has held since 2009.

Živilė Pinskuvienė of the Party of Regions, the incumbent mayor of Širvintos District, came in second with 78 percent of the vote.

Druskininkai Mayor Ričardas Malinauskas, who ran with his political committee, was re-elected for a seventh term with 73 percent.

Social Democrat Vitalijus Mitrofanovas won 66 percent of the vote to be re-elected mayor of Akmenė District.

Social Democrat Nerijus Cesiulis secured a second term as mayor of Alytus with around 70 percent.

Social Democrat Nijolė Dirginčienė was re-elected as mayor of Birštonas Municipality with 54 percent.

Mindaugas Sinkevičius, another Social Democrat, keeps his job as Jonava District mayor with 72 percent.

Liberal Vitalijus Gailius was re-elected as mayor of Joniškis District with 50.9 percent.

Visvaldas Matijošaitis, leader of the United Kaunas political committee, retains his position as mayor of Lithuania's second-biggest city with some 59 percent of the vote.

Social Democrat Valerijus Makūnas will continue to head Kaunas District, with 64 percent voter support.

Mantas Varaška stays on as mayor of Kazlų Ruda Municipality with almost 72 percent.

Antanas Kalnius was re-elected as Kretinga District mayor with 58 percent.

Social Democrat Povilas Isoda will continue to lead Marijampolė with almost 60 percent of the vote.

Saulius Jaunieka of the conservative Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats won the re-election in the first round with 56 percent.

Neringa Mayor Darius Jasaitis also secured outright victory with 52.88 percent.

Social Democrat Saulius Margis stays on as mayor of Pakruojis District with 66 percent support.

With votes from half of the polling districts counted, Šarūnas Vaitkus of the Homeland Union was leading in the resort town of Palanga with around 60 percent of the vote.

Rytis Mykolas Račkauskas keeps his job as Panevėžys mayor with around 62 percent support.

Liberal Audrius Klisonis will continue as mayor of Plungė District with 52 percent.

Social Democrat Alvydas Vaicekauskas crossed the 50 percent threshold needed for victory in Prienai.

Liberal Antanas Černeckis retains his post as mayor of Rietavas with 53 percent.

The mayor of Rokiškis will also remain unchanged after Social Democrat Ramūnas Godeliauskas secured 56 percent of the vote in the first round.

Sixty-five percent of voters in Šiauliai supported Arturas Visockas, who ran for re-election as an independent.

Rimantas Klipčius of the Freedom and Justice will continue to head Švenčionys District with almost 60 percent of the vote.

Tauragė District Mayor Dovydas Kaminskas keeps his post with 68 percent voter support.

Social Democrat Algirdas Neiberka won re-election as mayor of Vilkaviškis with 65 percent.

In the remaining 34 municipalities, the two leading candidates will face off in runoff elections on March 19.