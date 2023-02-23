Supermarket worker (associative image)

Inflation outpaced Lithuanian workers' income growth – SoDra

2023.02.23 17:08

Inflation outpaced Lithuanian workers’ income growth – SoDra

LRT.lt B
LRT.lt, BNS 2023.02.23 17:08
While incomes in Lithuania grew significantly last year, they could not keep pace with inflation, according to data presented by the country’s national social security fund administrator, SoDra.

In October-December of 2022, nominal labour income amounted to 1,844 euros a month (1,153 after tax) or 12.7 percent more than in the same period in the previous year (1,636 and 1,034 respectively).

Annual inflation, meanwhile, stood at 20 percent in January, according to the State Data Agency.

“Nominal labour income growth has been rapid and, although it has not outpaced inflation, it has reduced the impact of rising prices,” Kristina Zitikytė, of SoDra, told reporters on Thursday.

She said the growth of average income was mainly due to increases to the minimum wage and raises given to civil servants.

According to SoDra, labour income gap in the country did not change much from a year ago. Incomes of the 20 percent top earners were on average 6.4 times higher than those of the bottom fifth.

“This indicator is higher than the European Union average, where people with the highest incomes make five times more than those with the lowest incomes,” said Zitikytė.

The highest average incomes were reported in Neringa (2,661 per month before tax) and Vilnius (2,141), while the lowest were in Kelmė District (1,284) and Kalvarija (1,274).

The average income in the capital city was 47-percent higher than in the rest of the country (1,458 euros per month).

