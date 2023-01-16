Cigarettes

2023.01.16 14:12

Lithuania seizes largest Belarusian cigarette shipment in 20 years

2023.01.16
Cigarettes
Cigarettes

The largest shipment of smuggled Belarusian cigarettes in 20 years has been seized by Lithuania’s State Border Guard Service. 

The shipment of 672,000 Belarusian cigarette packs, worth more than 2.6 million euros, was seized in late December. The illegal cigarettes were disguised using 66 tons of sunflower pellets.

“This is the biggest shipment of smuggled goods border guards have intercepted since 2000,” VSAT has said.

On December 29, border guards checked three wagons of a freight train at the Paneriai railway station in Vilnius after it arrived from Belarus. Border guards suspected that the wagons might contain smuggled goods and subsequently found hidden boxes of cigarettes.

In 2022, Lithuanian border guards prevented 4,322,114 packs of cigarettes from entering the black market, most of which came from Belarus. It was the largest annual amount of smuggled cigarettes intercepted by VSAT in more than two decades.

