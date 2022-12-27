Husband of Shoigu’s ex-girlfriend denied entry to Lithuania

Russian passport (associative image)

News

2022.12.27 10:12

Saulius Jakučionis, BNS 2022.12.27 10:12
Russian passport (associative image) / Vida Press

Adolfas Kaminskas, husband of Yelena Kaminskas, the mother of Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu’s children, was denied entry to Lithuania last Sunday after having recently lost his Lithuanian citizenship.

Kaminskas arrived in Lithuania on a flight from Istanbul, according to Giedrius Mišutis, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service (VSAT).

He showed border guards his invalidated Lithuanian passport. He then tried to enter the country with his Russian passport but could not do so because of entry restrictions for Russian citizens in place in Lithuania since September.

“After completing all the formalities, the border guards sent the person back to Istanbul,” Mišutis told BNS on Monday.

The Lithuanian Interior Ministry said earlier this month that Kaminskas had lost his Lithuanian citizenship because he had acquired Russian citizenship and was not entitled to dual citizenship.

The LRT Investigations Team reported in October that Adolfas Kaminskas was married to Yelena Kaminskas, formerly Shebunova, a Russian citizen. She is a former girlfriend of the Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu and the mother of their two children.

Read more: Russian defence minister’s illegitimate daughter has Lithuanian citizenship – LRT Investigation

