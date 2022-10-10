Explosions in Kyiv

9 min. ago

Russian regime’s attack on Ukrainian civilians shows its desperation – ministry

A ship loaded with grain in Odessa

37 min. ago

Putin to use Ukraine’s grain exports for blackmail in winter, foreign minister says

Arvydas Anušauskas and Christine Lambrecht

2 h ago

German brigade would be moved to Lithuania within 10 days in crisis – ministers

M142 HIMARS rocket launcher

2 h ago

Lithuania to buy HIMARS systems from US

Supermarket

1 d ago

Should supermarkets in Lithuania donate unsold food?

Shipwrecks at the bottom of the Baltic Sea

1 d ago

Baltic treasures: over 120 shipwrecks lay off the Lithuanian coast

A swamp in Lithuania (associatve image)

2022.10.08 12:00

The strange and wonderful things to see in Lithuania this autumn

Heating (associative image)

2022.10.08 10:00

Lithuania presents its 2023 budget. Here’s how it may affect you

Alexander Lukashenko

2022.10.07 17:05

Belarusian opposition: Minsk regime has a network of agents in Lithuania

Ales Bialiatski

2022.10.07 15:16

Ales Bialiatski wins Nobel Peace Prize. A decade ago, he was imprisoned over Lithuania's mistake

Money

2022.10.07 13:56

Minimum wage to go up to 840 euros in Lithuania

Vilnius

2022.10.07 13:35

Lithuanian government endorses 2023 budget bill

School (associative image)

2022.10.07 12:33

Prestigious school in Kaunas fires teacher following sexual harassment allegations

Rally by the Lithuanian Family Movement on Cathedral Square

2022.10.07 10:38

Lithuania's controversial Family Movement to organise new rally 'in defence of constitution'

Armed Belarusian guards escort migrants to Lithuania, video shows

2022.10.07 10:05

Armed Belarusian guards escort migrants to Lithuania, video shows

Memorial to Soviet soldiers in Antakalnis, Vilnius.

2022.10.07 08:00

LRT English Newsletter: ‘Desovietisation’ postponed

2022.10.10 11:56

Russian regime’s attack on Ukrainian civilians shows its desperation – ministry

BNS 2022.10.10 11:56
Explosions in Kyiv
Explosions in Kyiv / AP

The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned Russia's missile strikes on civilians in Ukrainian cities, saying that such attacks are a sign of desperation.

“Russian forces’ attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine are in flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and its protection of civilians in conflict,” the ministry said in a statement. “Russia’s choice of terror tactics shows the desperation of the regime.”

The ministry “strongly condemns the bombing of Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities by the Russian armed forces, targeting innocent civilians and civilian infrastructure”, it added.

Ukrainian officials and media reported on Monday morning that Russia had carried out missile strikes on a number of Ukrainian cities.

At least five blasts were heard in Kyiv. Local police say eight people were killed and 24 injured.

Ukrainian media also reported explosions in Dnipro, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, as well as the Ivano-Frankivsk region.

According to the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry, Russia must be held accountable for these attacks under international law.

The ministry demands that Russia immediately cease its aggression against Ukraine and withdraw its troops from all Ukrainian territory.

