Russian regime’s attack on Ukrainian civilians shows its desperation – ministry

The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned Russia's missile strikes on civilians in Ukrainian cities, saying that such attacks are a sign of desperation.

“Russian forces’ attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine are in flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and its protection of civilians in conflict,” the ministry said in a statement. “Russia’s choice of terror tactics shows the desperation of the regime.”

The ministry “strongly condemns the bombing of Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities by the Russian armed forces, targeting innocent civilians and civilian infrastructure”, it added.

Ukrainian officials and media reported on Monday morning that Russia had carried out missile strikes on a number of Ukrainian cities.

At least five blasts were heard in Kyiv. Local police say eight people were killed and 24 injured.

Ukrainian media also reported explosions in Dnipro, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, as well as the Ivano-Frankivsk region.

According to the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry, Russia must be held accountable for these attacks under international law.

The ministry demands that Russia immediately cease its aggression against Ukraine and withdraw its troops from all Ukrainian territory.