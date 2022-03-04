News

2022.03.04 15:58

Lithuania calls on nuclear watchdog to establish non-fighting zones around Ukrainian NPPs

BNS2022.03.04 15:58
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) building in Vienna, Austria.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) building in Vienna, Austria. / AP

Lithuanian Energy Minister Dainius Kreivys has formally addressed the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), calling for an urgent establishment of 30 kilometres of non-fighting zones around Ukraine’s nuclear facilities.

The move came after Russia attacked Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, early on Friday, in what international leaders called “nuclear terrorism”.

Kreivys also urged the IAEA to properly assess Russia’s actions in accordance with the relevant provisions of international law. Once this assessment has been carried out, it is requested to be submitted to the IAEA Board of Governors.

“The IAEA’s role is vital […]. It will have to bear its share of responsibility for the accident if it does not use all available means and its political power to immediately stop Russian military attacks on Ukraine’s nuclear facilities,” the energy minister said in a letter to the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) building in Vienna, Austria.
Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
Lithuanian Energy Minister Dainius Kreivys
