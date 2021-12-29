News

2021.12.29 11:21

Lithuania’s beef with China becomes a test for Washington – opinion

LRT.lt2021.12.29 11:21
China's embassy in Vilnius.
Lithuania’s tensions with China are increasingly becoming a test not only for Brussels, but also for Washington, argue Tod Lindberg and Peter Rough at the Hudson Institute think tank.

“Mr Xi knows, if he and Mr Putin succeed in detaching Vilnius from NATO and the EU, there would be immediate ramifications in Asia, where China wants to push back the United States and establish regional hegemony,” according to the two authors from the influential and conservative think tank in Washington.

Lithuania has squared off against China after accepting to open a “Taiwanese” representation in Vilnius and building ties with the island nation that Beijing considers part of its territory.

Beijing is now pursuing a coercive economic policy and taking diplomacy measures, including downgrading the status of the two countries’ ties, which is also pushing Brussels toward a bloc-wide response.

In their op-ed published by the Wall Street Journal, Lindberg and Rough write “the United States ‘allies and partners in Asia will doubt the United States’ commitment” if Washington and Brussels fail to support Lithuania. This would also push Beijing and Moscow toward a “strategic partnership”, they argue.

China’s push against Lithuania means that the credibility of the US and the EU is at stake, and “to retreat under the pressure would prove disastrous for Lithuania and for the West’s global reputation”.

“Sun Tzu would smile when he won the Battle for Taiwan in Lithuania,” Lindberg and Rough write.

