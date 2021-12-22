Baltic states agree to create joint ‘operational area’ for defence

Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania agreed on Tuesday to create a joint military zone to coordinate defence.

“We have decided to create a joint Baltic operational area area, which creates the basis for a legal agreement on operational procedures and a commitment to provide mutual assistance in the event of a threat, and joint military planning." Latvian Defence Minister Artis Pabriks said in a statement.

Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas and his Latvian and Estonian counterparts Artis Pabriks and Kalle Laanet met in Kaunas on Tuesday where they also agreed to jointly develop a MLRS artillery system.

Read more: Baltic states to develop joint MRLS artillery