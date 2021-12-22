News

2021.12.22 10:54

Baltic states agree to create joint ‘operational area’ for defence

BNS2021.12.22 10:54
Lithuanian military during a ceremony in Vilnius
Lithuanian military during a ceremony in Vilnius / E. Blaževič/LRT

Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania agreed on Tuesday to create a joint military zone to coordinate defence.

“We have decided to create a joint Baltic operational area area, which creates the basis for a legal agreement on operational procedures and a commitment to provide mutual assistance in the event of a threat, and joint military planning." Latvian Defence Minister Artis Pabriks said in a statement.

Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas and his Latvian and Estonian counterparts Artis Pabriks and Kalle Laanet met in Kaunas on Tuesday where they also agreed to jointly develop a MLRS artillery system.

Read more: Baltic states to develop joint MRLS artillery

Lithuanian military during a ceremony in Vilnius
Lithuanian military marks its 103-year anniversary – photos
Latvian military
# Baltic States# Baltics and Eastern Europe# Baltics and Russia# Defence
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Zhao Lijian
16 min. ago

China threatens to sweep Lithuania into 'garbage bin of history', mulls sanctions

Russian ambassador at the Presidential Palace
19 min. ago

Russian ambassador meets with Lithuanian president's aides amid Ukraine tensions

Lithuania's LNG terminal in Klaipėda
1 h ago

Lithuania has enough gas amid Russia’s cuts, minister says

Belaruskali freight shipments
1 h ago

Belarusian transit at odds with Lithuania’s national security, government panel rules

Lithuania's national Covid certificate, the Opportunity Pass (Galimybių Pasas).
5
17 h ago

Changes to Lithuania’s Covid certificate system – what you need to know

5
Kyiv
18 h ago

No evidence of Ukrainian coup conspiracy in Vilnius, says intelligence chief

A Dutch M270 MRLS (associative image)
18 h ago

Baltic states to develop joint MRLS artillery

Lithuanian Railways
19 h ago

Lithuanian railways risk falling under US sanctions for transporting Belarusian cargo – PM

Tomas Tomilinas
20 h ago

‘This is not Ukraine’ – Lithuanian MP calls police after being ‘hit’ by fellow politician

Žygimantas Pavilionis
21 h ago

Lithuania’s foreign affairs committee chair given two-week ultimatum to resign

Lithuania's national Covid certificate, the Opportunity Pass (Galimybių Pasas).
5
2021.12.21 17:40

Changes to Lithuania’s Covid certificate system – what you need to know

5
Kaunas has lost 6 percent of its population over the last decade
2021.12.21 11:23

Census shows Lithuania’s population shrink to 2.8m

A Dutch M270 MRLS (associative image)
2021.12.21 16:24

Baltic states to develop joint MRLS artillery

Tomas Tomilinas
2021.12.21 15:08

‘This is not Ukraine’ – Lithuanian MP calls police after being ‘hit’ by fellow politician

Kyiv
2021.12.21 17:00

No evidence of Ukrainian coup conspiracy in Vilnius, says intelligence chief

Facemasks
2021.12.21 12:06

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 1,411 new cases, 16 deaths

Žygimantas Pavilionis
2021.12.21 14:06

Lithuania’s foreign affairs committee chair given two-week ultimatum to resign

Lithuanian Railways
2021.12.21 16:00

Lithuanian railways risk falling under US sanctions for transporting Belarusian cargo – PM

Lithuania's LNG terminal in Klaipėda
2021.12.22 09:50

Lithuania has enough gas amid Russia’s cuts, minister says

Belaruskali freight shipments
2021.12.22 09:22

Belarusian transit at odds with Lithuania’s national security, government panel rules