News

2021.10.19 09:39

Lithuania mulls restrictions on shops operating without Covid certificates

LRT.lt2021.10.19 09:39
Closed shop (associative image)
Closed shop (associative image) / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Amid rising Covid-19 infections, the Lithuanian Association of Trade Enterprises is considering imposing restrictions on shops, which are currently not required to check Covid certificates.  

If the measures are adopted, shops smaller than 1,500 square metres would have to restrict customer flows and impose a limit of one person per 30 square metres.

“Thirty square metres per person is a very strict restriction,” said Rūta Vainienė, head of the Association of Trade Enterprises.

According to her, all trading venues would be able to choose between space restrictions and checking customers’ Covid certificates.

Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
