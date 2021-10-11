Lithuanian president visits restaurant which claimed it would only serve 'unvaccinated people'

On Friday, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda visited Orlen Lietuva oil refinery in the northwestern Lithuanian town Mažeikiai. During his trip, Nausėda stopped for lunch at a restaurant Pasaulio Pakrašty that fiercely opposed national Covid certificates.

A picture of the president and his wife visiting the restaurant appeared on Pasaulio Pakrašty Facebook page.

In August, the restaurant openly criticised the government’s decision to make national Covid certificates mandatory to access indoor restaurants, cafes and bars.

The certificate is issued to people who have recovered from Covid-19 in the past 180 days, have tested negative for coronavirus using a PCR or an antigen test, or have been fully vaccinated.

“We officially announce that as of September 14, only unvaccinated people will be allowed to come to our restaurant,” Pasaulio Pakrašty wrote on Facebook on August 7.

“As such, we will contribute to everyone’s safety and freedom of choice,” it added.

According to the President’s Office, Nausėda was not aware of the restaurant’s anti-vaccine position.

“On his visits to Lithuanian regions, the president usually chooses to have lunch in small family restaurants. This time, he picked a restaurant that has been following all governmental regulations for almost a month. This means that the restaurant only accepts customers with Covid certificates,” the president’s spokesman Ridas Jasiulionis told LRT.lt.

Posts by the restaurant's Facebook page. / Pasaulio Pakrašty/Facebook/Screengrab

“The president was not aware of the Facebook posts that the restaurant shared two months ago,” he added.

Nausėda has recently criticised the Lithuanian government for not doing enough to accelerate Covid-19 vaccinations in the country.

In turn, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė has accused the president of hypocrisy.

“I envy this ability to be equally fair to pro-vaxxers and anti-vaxxers,” Šimonytė wrote on Facebook.