Brussels recognises migrant crisis on Belarus border as hybrid attack

In its action plan on migration adopted on Wednesday, the European Commission singled out the situation on the border of Lithuania and other neighbouring countries as a hybrid attack by Belarus.

"An addition to the so-called migration package was adopted today," Lithuania’s EU Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius told BNS. "It [the migration package] was approved a year ago, and today there was an assessment of the package."

"It is very important for Lithuania that what is happening on the Lithuanian, Latvian, Polish border with Belarus, the EU's external border, the hybrid attack, is recognised [in the package]," said the commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries.

"The European Commission does not call all events [...] illegal migration, but distinguishes them and speaks about different responses, different assistance," he added.

The Commission adopted a renewed EU action plan against migrant smuggling, saying the measures are also aimed at countering Belarus' actions on the Lithuanian border.