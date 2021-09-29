News

2021.09.29 14:59

Brussels recognises migrant crisis on Belarus border as hybrid attack

BNS2021.09.29 14:59
The European Commission, Brussels
The European Commission, Brussels / Shutterstock

In its action plan on migration adopted on Wednesday, the European Commission singled out the situation on the border of Lithuania and other neighbouring countries as a hybrid attack by Belarus.

"An addition to the so-called migration package was adopted today," Lithuania’s EU Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius told BNS. "It [the migration package] was approved a year ago, and today there was an assessment of the package."

"It is very important for Lithuania that what is happening on the Lithuanian, Latvian, Polish border with Belarus, the EU's external border, the hybrid attack, is recognised [in the package]," said the commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries.

"The European Commission does not call all events [...] illegal migration, but distinguishes them and speaks about different responses, different assistance," he added.

The Commission adopted a renewed EU action plan against migrant smuggling, saying the measures are also aimed at countering Belarus' actions on the Lithuanian border.

The European Commission, Brussels
Lithuania's border with Belarus
The border between Poland and Belarus.
The European Commission, Brussels
The European Commission, Brussels
1 / 3Shutterstock
Lithuania's border with Belarus
Lithuania's border with Belarus
2 / 3D. Umbrasas/LRT
The border between Poland and Belarus.
The border between Poland and Belarus.
3 / 3AP
The European Commission, Brussels
Lithuania's border with Belarus
The border between Poland and Belarus.
# News# Baltics and the EU# Baltics and the World# Politics
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt.
Children at a migrant camp in Lithuania
1 h ago

Asylum seeker children to start Lithuanian language lessons in October

Lithuania's border with Belarus.
2 h ago

Lithuania starts building fence on border with Belarus

The Lithuanian–Polish gas link.
3 h ago

Lithuania to open gas pipeline linking Finland, Baltics and Poland

Covid-19 pandemic in Lithuania.
3 h ago

Lithuania publishes list of firms to receive most pandemic support

Covid-19 in Lithuania.
4 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports highest daily count since January

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Philipp Kirkorov, a pop star.
6 h ago

Lithuania wants to shut doors for pro-Kremlin performers

Car traffic in Lithuania.
5
7 h ago

Killing gas guzzlers: what can Lithuania learn from Denmark?

5
Migrant camp opened in a former homeless shelter in central Vilnius
15
21 h ago

Migrant camp opened in a former homeless shelter in Vilnius

photos
15
Trolleybuses
22 h ago

Vilnius public transport drivers threaten morning strikes over pay, working conditions

Xiaomi
23 h ago

Xiaomi rejects Lithuanian report on security risks in its smartphones

Covid-19 in Lithuania.
2021.09.29 10:32

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports highest daily count since January

Migrant camp opened in a former homeless shelter in central Vilnius
15
2021.09.28 17:30

Migrant camp opened in a former homeless shelter in Vilnius

photos
15
Lithuania's border with Belarus
2021.09.28 15:30

Lithuania wants EU to legalise migrant pushbacks

Trolleybuses
2021.09.28 16:46

Vilnius public transport drivers threaten morning strikes over pay, working conditions

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Philipp Kirkorov, a pop star.
2021.09.29 09:02

Lithuania wants to shut doors for pro-Kremlin performers

Car traffic in Lithuania.
5
2021.09.29 08:00

Killing gas guzzlers: what can Lithuania learn from Denmark?

5
Xiaomi
2021.09.28 16:00

Xiaomi rejects Lithuanian report on security risks in its smartphones

The Lithuanian–Polish gas link.
2021.09.29 11:56

Lithuania to open gas pipeline linking Finland, Baltics and Poland

Covid-19 pandemic in Lithuania.
2021.09.29 11:50

Lithuania publishes list of firms to receive most pandemic support

Lithuania's border with Belarus.
2021.09.29 13:00

Lithuania starts building fence on border with Belarus