2021.02.22 15:30

Foreign citizens entitled to free Covid-19 treatment in Lithuania, says ministry

Covid-19 in Lithuania.
Covid-19 in Lithuania. / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Due to the emergency situation declared in Lithuania, foreign citizens will receive free treatment regardless of their status if they fall ill with Covid-19.

People who “are diagnosed or suspected of being ill with Covid-19” are entitled to free treatment, the country’s Health Ministry confirmed to LRT English in a written comment.

This includes foreign nationals who are not entitled to state-funded healthcare in the country. According to the ministry, the cost of treatment will be paid from “Lithuania’s state [budget] reserve”.

LRT English earlier enquired whether foreign nationals in Lithuania are entitled to Covid-19 vaccination. For more information please refer the government’s dedicated website, koronastop.lrv.lt.

