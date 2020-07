Борец с "ЛГБТ-идеологией". Cкромная победа Анджея Дуды

ILGA Europe's Rainbow Map 2020 shows growing contrasts in LGBTI rights & policies in the South Caucasus:

- Georgia at 30%, up from 26% in 2019, higher than some EU members e.g. CZ, IT

- Armenia at 8%, up from 7%

- Azerbaijan at 2% (!) down from 3% - the lowest score in Europe pic.twitter.com/QRruoOjFgB