Galvojusi apie savižudybę, Lady Gaga su mama išleido knygą: ji – duoklė psichikos sveikatos krizei

#ChannelKindness is a book written by young people from all over the world. My mother @momgerm and I, along with our very close friend and collaborator @mayabtwf, have spent years cultivating the stories of young people and celebrating them for their bravery. This book not only includes their stories, but also my own, and is very much about the mental health of not only the world, but the mental health crisis in 2020. It is more important than ever that we channel kindness towards each other, for each other, and with each other in a vision for a kinder and braver world. Love ❤️ Lady Gaga