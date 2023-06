„Tottenham“ rado naują vartininką – įsigijo italą

Guglielmo Vicario to Tottenham, here we go! Agreement completed after official bid sent for the Italian goalkeeper to join Spurs on €19m deal. 🚨⚪️🇮🇹 #THFC



Vicario joins after excellent season at Empoli — he will be in London in the next hours to sign contract until 2028. pic.twitter.com/Q5MznCQmxK