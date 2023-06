Eurolygos žaidėjų asociacija išrinko labiausiai patobulėjusį žaidėją, prizą gavo ir Llullas

2023 ELPA Players’ Choice Award “BEST 6TH MAN” goes to @kos_slou 🙌



🔎 A player that started more than half of EuroLeague regular season games from the bench and had biggest impact on his team’s overall play.



🎨 by @annnnnnnadesign

#ELPlayers #ELPA #PlayersChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/VWpT3Kay85