Kuria Sakramento klubo istoriją: Sabonis tapo vėl NBA savaitės MVP

𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐬 😤👑

@dsabonis11 joins De'Aaron Fox (2020-21), DeMarcus Cousins (2015-16) and Chris Webber (1999-00, 2000-01) as the only players in the Sacramento-era with multiple Western Conference Player of the Week Awards in a single season 🏅 pic.twitter.com/n0uPo80Snq