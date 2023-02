Žmogus iš kitos planetos – Duplantisas 6-ą kartą pagerino pasaulio šuolio su kartimi rekordą

WORLD RECORD* 😳



Magic @mondohoss600 🇸🇪 flies over 6️⃣.2️⃣2️⃣m at the @AllStarPerche in Clermont-Ferrand 🤯



And it's his 60th jump over 6.00m in his career 🥳



*Subject to the usual ratification procedure pic.twitter.com/gtPUWFWzwY