LRT iš Kataro. Pasaulio čempionate – jaudinantis iraniečių palaikymas protestams: mūsų moterys nori revoliucijos

1. It's my birthday today and I only want one thing.



I want these two women, Niloofar Hamedi and Elahe Mohammadi, to be famous.



Niloofar and Elahe are Iranian reporters who reported on the death of Mahsa Zhina Amini.



They are now in prison and could face the death penalty. pic.twitter.com/TFdJa4mmuF