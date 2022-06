Įspūdingas Aleknos debiutas Deimantinėje lygoje – beveik metru pagerino asmeninį rekordą

Mykolas #Alekna broke the meeting record in the first round of the discus with 69.81, but Kristjan #Čeh has just gone one better with 70.02 in the 5th round.



They'll both face Daniel #Ståhl in the Final 3...#DiamondLeague#StockholmDL

@matthewquine pic.twitter.com/2O1qCXPl2g