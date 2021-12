Pasaulio smiginio čempionate – apmaudus Labanausko pralaimėjimas po 9 strėlėmis laimėto lego

🚨 𝗗𝗔𝗥𝗜𝗨𝗦 𝗛𝗜𝗧𝗦 𝗔 𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗘-𝗗𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗘𝗥! 🚨



A SECOND NINE-DARTER IN TWO DAYS AS DARIUS LABANAUSKAS STRIKES PERFECTION AT ALEXANDRA PALACE!



𝗨𝗡𝗕𝗘𝗟𝗜𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗕𝗟𝗘! pic.twitter.com/aCAMfMwaur