Marčiulionio prisiminimai apie graikų bandymą papirkti žaidėjus sulaukė griežto atsako ir pasmerkimo

Dear Sarunas,

It would have never crossed my mind that there is so much pettiness in the soul of such a great athlete like you. @SMarciulionis #USSR #CCCP #FIBA #EuroBasket @FIBA @EuroBasket @HellenicBF #Hellenicbaskeball #HellenicBF #Eurobasket1987https://t.co/ledBeEShWo pic.twitter.com/Nyh5Z3OQXl