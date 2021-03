Kroatijos futbolas neteko iškilios asmenybės

💔 Zlatko Kranjčar (1956 - 2021)



✅ First #Croatia national team captain

✅ #Croatia head coach at 2006 @FIFAWorldCup

✅ Legendary @gnkdinamo and @skrapid player

✅ Successful @gnkdinamo and NK Zagreb coach



📸 Radiša Mladenović