Į atlapus favoritui pasaulio čempionate kibęs Labanauskas įstrigo Londone: šventes teks sutikti viešbutyje

𝙄𝙉𝘾𝙍𝙀𝘿𝙄𝘽𝙇𝙀 𝙁𝙍𝙊𝙈 𝙇𝘼𝘽𝘼𝙉𝘼𝙐𝙎𝙆𝘼𝙎



An unbelievable 164 checkout from Labanauskas to break back and clinch the set and level the game



Even Simon Whitlock appreciated that 👏 pic.twitter.com/VrGSdFF7NP