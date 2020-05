„Serie A“ čempionė iš Anglijos metė karjerą ir tapo ugniagese: pagalvojau, kad be futbolo aš neturiu absoliučiai nieko

View this post on Instagram

Welcome to my new team.....MERSEYSIDE FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE 🚒🚨🧑🏽‍🚒 - - The times come for me to put my boots to the side and take up a career that in such a short time of being involved has gave me so much fulfilment 💙 the process has been a long and tough one, with my application....fitness testing.....assessment centre.....final interview!! I can’t thank my family enough for supporting me over what’s not been an easy 12 months deciding to step away from the only thing I’ve ever known ❤️ I can’t thank Loz Chris and Jimmy enough for all the help they gave me to prepare 💜 I’ve got a hard 15 weeks ahead but I can’t wait!! I feel so lucky to be given this opportunity and can’t wait to experience life as a fire fighter 👨‍🚒🔥 - - I don’t even know where to start in explaining how much football has been the centre of my world since the minute I could walk. Without the experiences I’ve had in football I wouldn’t be the person I am today and I’m so great full for every person I’ve met along the way. From the Liverpool feds, to Everton ladies, Brescia, Verona and finally birmingham, you all helped shape me not only into a better player, but a better person 💙