ES „pasibaisėjusi“ naujomis protestuotojų egzekucijomis Irane

Two more Iranian protestors, Mohammad Mehdi Karami (age 22) and Seyed Mohammad Hosseini (age 39) were executed today after sham trials and tortured confessions. “These men weren’t executed after a judicial process, they were lynched.” @hadighaemi of @ICHRI https://t.co/NzU9tF3k8A pic.twitter.com/2xc4pdumsr