Paslaptingi pėdsakai rodo, kad neandertaliečiai kopė į ugnikalnį netrukus po jo išsiveržimo

Today in 2003, the journal #Nature reported the discovery of 350,000-year-old fossilized human footprints at the #CiampatedelDiavolo in Italy. These ancient tracks-the oldest known to have been made by fully bipedal humans-were 8 in. long & 4 in. wide-with makers about 5 ft tall. pic.twitter.com/N9zMtKq79y