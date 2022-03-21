Ukrainos karys prie sunaikinto rusų karinio transporto

Pasaulyje

Prieš 5 min.

Rusijos karo nusikaltimus Ukrainoje fiksuojantis analitikas – apie uždraustų ginklų naudojimą ir prasklaidytą karo rūką

Ukrainiečiai mokosi lietuvių kalbos

Lietuvoje

Prieš 9 min.

Ministerija: mokyklose registravosi ketvirtadalis ukrainiečių vaikų, pusė – į lietuviškas klases

Šiauliai pradeda rūšiuoti maisto atliekas: skatinama atsakingai vartoti ir nešvaistyti maisto

Verslas

Prieš 12 min.

„NEG Recycling“ apskundė jos eliminavimą iš atliekų tvarkymo Šiaulių regione

Mateuszas Ponitka

Sportas

Prieš 13 min.

Kritikos sulaukęs Lenkijos rinktinės kapitonas paaiškino, kodėl buvo grįžęs į Rusiją

Borisas Romančenko

Pasaulyje

Prieš 14 min.

Per Rusijos smūgius žuvo Holokaustą koncentracijos stovyklose išgyvenęs 96-erių ukrainietis

Angis, Pakalnutės, Žalsvoji musmirė

Gyvenimas

Prieš 24 min.

Ir pakalnutė ar narcizas gali kelti grėsmę: ką daryti apsinuodijus augalais, grybais ar įkandus gyvatei

Pusiaukelės namai Panevėžyje

Lietuvoje

Prieš 25 min.

Pusiaukelės namų Kauno rajone nebus – patalpose bus apgyvendinami ukrainiečiai

AirBaltic

Lietuvoje

Prieš 26 min.

AirBaltic to launch Vilnius-Hamburg flights in May

Menkė

Gyvenimas

Prieš 37 min.

Patiekalai su menke greitai vakarienei: nuo žuvienės iki graikiškų salotų

Vladimiras Putinas

Lietuvoje

Prieš 44 min.

Ukrainos Rados narys ragina griežtinti sankcijas Rusijai: jei Putinas turės pinigų, užpuls ir kitas šalis

Gabrielė Stonkutė

Sportas

Prieš 49 min.

Skandalas Europos bokso čempionate – lietuvei skirtas pralaimėjimas apskųstas IBA ir EUBC vadovams

Parduotuvė Rusijoje

Verslas

Prieš 49 min.

Rusai raginami paniškai nepirkti cukraus ir grikių

Facebook

Mokslas ir IT

Prieš 54 min.

Rusijos teismas „Instagram“ ir „Facebook“ paskelbė „ekstremistiniais“ – dabar jie uždrausti oficialiai

Lukas Malinauskas

Kultūra

Prieš 56 min.

Aktorius Malinauskas apie vaidmenį spektaklyje: toks jausmas, jog gyvenimas pats mane jam paruošė

Incidentas Pirmos lygos rungtynėse

Sportas

Prieš 1 val.

LFF pradėjo tyrimą dėl skandalingai pasibaigusių rungtynių Kaune

Aliaksandras Lukašenka

Verslas

Prieš 1 val.

Lukašenka palygino kalio eksportą su prekyba ginklais: verslas yra verslas

Lietuvoje

2022.03.21 17:03

AirBaltic to launch Vilnius-Hamburg flights in May

BNS2022.03.21 17:03
AirBaltic
AirBaltic / D. Umbrasas/LRT

AirBaltic is set to launch scheduled flights between Vilnius and the northern German city of Hamburg in May.

The Latvian airline's Airbus A220-300 aircraft will operate the route three times a week from May 3.

Wolfgang Reuss, senior vice-president for network management of Air Baltic, said the company expects to offer 12 direct flights from Vilnius this coming summer.

AirBaltic currently flies from Vilnius to Amsterdam, Berlin, Dublin, Dubrovnik, Kyiv, London, Munich, Oslo, Paris, Tallinn, Paris, London, Oslo, Paris, Tallinn, and Riga.

AirBaltic
AirBaltic
AirBaltic
# Economy
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Vladimiras Putinas Šveicarijoje
Prieš 1 min.

Estų politikas Mihkelsonas: Putinas nori pakeisti ne vien tik valstybių sienas, bet ir visą pasaulio tvarką

Ukrainiečiai mokosi lietuvių kalbos
Prieš 10 min.

Ministerija: mokyklose registravosi ketvirtadalis ukrainiečių vaikų, pusė – į lietuviškas klases

Pusiaukelės namai Panevėžyje
Prieš 26 min.

Pusiaukelės namų Kauno rajone nebus – patalpose bus apgyvendinami ukrainiečiai

Vladimiras Putinas
Prieš 45 min.

Ukrainos Rados narys ragina griežtinti sankcijas Rusijai: jei Putinas turės pinigų, užpuls ir kitas šalis

Agnė Širinskienė
14
Prieš 1 val.

Kritikuoja Širinskienės siūlymą nesvarstyti partnerystės projekto: „elgiasi kaip omonininkė, aitrina diskusiją“

14
Gitanas Nausėda įteikė skiriamuosius raštus Lietuvos ambasadoriui JAE Ramūnui Davidoniui
Prieš 1 val.

Nausėda įteikė skiriamuosius raštus Lietuvos ambasadoriui JAE Davidoniui

Rusijos karas prieš Ukrainą
Prieš 2 val.

Tarp pagalbos Ukrainai siūlymų – raginimai suteikti kandidatės į ES statusą, pinigų rinkimas šaliai atstatyti

Seimo pavasario sesijos pradžia, Laisvės frakcija
9
Prieš 3 val.

Seimo pavasario sesijos vinys – opozicija kai kuriuos projektus ragina dėti į stalčių, valdantieji žada nenusileisti

9
Kyjivas
6
Prieš 3 val.

14 šalių parlamentarų pareiškime kalbama ir apie Ukrainos oro gynybos pagerinimą

6
Protestas Baltarusijos pasienyje
Prieš 4 val.

Protestas Lietuvos–Baltarusijos pasienyje: dėl užblokuoto eismo pyktį liejo rusų ir baltarusių vairuotojai, aistras raminti teko pareigūnams

Į Lenkiją atvykę pabėgėliai ukrainiečiai
18
2022.03.21 05:30

„Čia prekybos vergais nebus“: iš karo ištrūkusios ukrainietės sulaukia įtartinų darbo pasiūlymų, baiminamasi dėl prekybos žmonėmis

18
Vilniuje prisiekė naujieji šauliai, tarp jų – Ingrida Šimonytė
2022.03.21 09:58

Šimonytė apie Lukašenką: prezidentu save vadinantis bailys galutinai ir negrįžtamai išdavė savo tautą

atnaujinta 10.20
Protestas Baltarusijos pasienyje
2022.03.21 13:26

Protestas Lietuvos–Baltarusijos pasienyje: dėl užblokuoto eismo pyktį liejo rusų ir baltarusių vairuotojai, aistras raminti teko pareigūnams

Vladimiras Putinas
2022.03.21 12:19

Ukrainos diplomatijos vadovo pavaduotoja: simbolinės sankcijos įtikino Putiną, kad jis turi laisvę daryti, ką nori

Laikrodis
2022.03.21 10:12

Nepamirškite: Lietuvoje bus įvestas vasaros laikas

Šeimos kortelė
8
2022.03.20 20:08

LRT trumpai. Kokias privilegijas suteikia Šeimos kortelė ir kas gali ją gauti

8
Ruslan Stefanchuk
2022.03.21 09:27

Stefančukas ragina nutraukti saitus su Rusija: jos dujos ir nafta turi nužudytų ukrainiečių vaikų kraujo kvapą

S. Cichanouskaja
2022.03.21 10:56

Cichanouskaja: net ir Lukašenkos rėmėjai priešinasi karui

atnaujinta 11.07
Seimo pavasario sesijos pradžia, Laisvės frakcija
9
2022.03.21 14:30

Seimo pavasario sesijos vinys – opozicija kai kuriuos projektus ragina dėti į stalčių, valdantieji žada nenusileisti

9
Vladimiras Putinas
2022.03.21 16:45

Ukrainos Rados narys ragina griežtinti sankcijas Rusijai: jei Putinas turės pinigų, užpuls ir kitas šalis