AirBaltic to launch Vilnius-Hamburg flights in May

AirBaltic is set to launch scheduled flights between Vilnius and the northern German city of Hamburg in May.

The Latvian airline's Airbus A220-300 aircraft will operate the route three times a week from May 3.

Wolfgang Reuss, senior vice-president for network management of Air Baltic, said the company expects to offer 12 direct flights from Vilnius this coming summer.

AirBaltic currently flies from Vilnius to Amsterdam, Berlin, Dublin, Dubrovnik, Kyiv, London, Munich, Oslo, Paris, Tallinn, Paris, London, Oslo, Paris, Tallinn, and Riga.