Lietuvoje

2021.06.18 11:19

EU’s border guards to help patrol Belarusian border in Lithuania

BNS2021.06.18 11:19
Frontex border guards (associative image)
Frontex border guards (associative image) / Frontex

First Frontex border guards should arrive in Lithuania in July, chief of the Lithuanian State Border Guard Service (VSAT) said on Thursday.

Around ten officers will arrive in early July, followed by around 30 officers later the same month, according to Rustamas Liubajevas, chief of VSAT.

“There will be a combined team. The difference will be very formal: officers from the permanent corps will wear Frontex uniforms and other border guards – the uniforms of border guards of their country,” he said, adding that officers will arrive from Finland, Latvia and Estonia.

They will join Lithuanian officers on patrol along the border with Belarus, where there has been an increase of irregular migration.

Border with Belarus.
Border with Belarus. / VSAT

Over 400 undocumented migrants, mostly from Iraq, have been detained after crossing from Belarus. In comparison, 81 people were detained in 2020, 46 in 2019, and 104 in 2018.

Several vehicles and as well as mobile border surveillance equipment should be delivered to Lithuania, Liubajevas said, adding that more border guards will be sent to Lithuania if necessary.

According to the chief of the border guards, the migration numbers “are not too impressive” compared to some other countries in the European Union. However, Lithuania has “an unpredictable [neighbouring] country [Belarus] that openly declares it is aiding illegal migrants”.

Lithuania shares a 678.8-kilometre border with Belarus.

Frontex border guards (associative image)
VSAT
Border with Belarus.
Frontex border guards (associative image)
Frontex border guards (associative image)
1 / 3Frontex
VSAT
VSAT
2 / 3E. Blaževič/LRT nuotr.
Border with Belarus.
Border with Belarus.
3 / 3VSAT
Frontex border guards (associative image)
VSAT
Border with Belarus.
# News# Baltics and the EU
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt.
Baigtas ikiteisminis tyrimas dėl didelio kiekio kokaino laikymo
Prieš 1 min.

Baigtas ikiteisminis tyrimas dėl didelio kiekio kokaino laikymo, 23-ejų metų jaunuoliui gresia ilgi metai kalėjime

Mindaugas Sinkevičius
6
Prieš 13 min.

Sinkevičius apie saugų mokinių sugrįžimą rudenį: ministerija neturi konkretaus plano naujiems mokslo metams

6
Joninės Kernavėje
11
Prieš 17 min.

30, 32, o kai kur ir 35 laipsniai: karščiai iš Lietuvos nesitrauks ir kitą savaitę, bet atgaiva taps tradicinis Joninių lietus

11
Bėgimas
Prieš 27 min.

Valstybės dieną vyksiančio bėgimo ir važiavimo dviračiais dalyviai sieks priminti – kiekvienas esame valstybės dalis

Palapinių miestelis migrantams Pabradėje
12
Prieš 36 min.

Užsieniečių registracijos centro palapinių miestelyje apgyvendinti 73 migrantai

12
Ugniagesiai mini Šv. Florijono dieną
Prieš 1 val.

VRM: ugniagesiams skirta 380 tūkst. eurų

Gitanas Nausėda
Prieš 1 val.

Nausėda: vertindami ir saugodami praeitį, valstybės archyvai prisiima didelę atsakomybę

Vasariški orai
5
Prieš 2 val.

Lietuvoje – vos 72 COVID-19 atvejai, mirė 1 žmogus, per parą paskiepyta daugiau nei 28 tūkst. žmonių

atnaujinta 09.53
5
Mitingas šalia Seimo
10
Prieš 2 val.

Blinkevičiūtė kritikuoja valdžią: į „maršus“ žmones lengva sukviesti, kai jiems nėra gera gyventi

10
Seimas
Prieš 2 val.

Seimo nariai registravo siūlymą steigti Žvalgybos kontrolieriaus tarnybą

Vasaros karštis
5
2021.06.17 13:43

Sinoptikai keičia prognozes: bent penkias dienas svilins tarsi pragare, šeštadienį Vilniuje ir Kaune – daugiau nei 35 laipsniai

5
Povilas Mačiulis Daukanto aikštėje kreipėsi į protestuotojus
13
2021.06.17 12:33

Daukanto aikštėje protestų maršo dalyviai sulaukė Nausėdos patarėjo žodžių, žmonės siuntė „avansines“ padėkas prezidentui

atnaujinta 16.04
13
Egzaminas
11
2021.06.17 13:16

Ministrė paragino egzamino vykdytojus laisviau žiūrėti į abiturientų aprangą – nedrausti šortų ir marškinėlių

11
Klaipėda
8
2021.06.17 16:09

Lietuvoje – pirmas delta koronaviruso atmainos atvejis: įvežtinis, NVSC imasi atsargumo priemonių dėl plitimo

atnaujinta 19.42
8
Lietuvių kalbos ir literatūros egzaminas.
2021.06.17 18:11

Po nepopuliariausio egzamino mokytojai pasidalijo nerimu: dėl planuojamos pertvarkos antros užsienio kalbos gali visai išnykti

„Didžiojo šeimos gynimo maršo“ organizatoriai ir juos palaikantys asmenys patraukė prie prezidentūros
2021.06.17 14:21

Protestuojantys maršo dalyviai panoro pasisakyti Seime – žinią perdavė Kepenis

Pasieniečiai naktį turi būti ypatingai atidūs, mat, anot A. Vilkaičio, neteisėtas sienos kirtimas gali įvykti tiesiog už nugaros
6
2021.06.17 19:51

Ar reikia pasienyje su Baltarusija tvoros? Raskevičius ragina nustoti žavėtis Vengrija, Kasčiūnas mato fizinių barjerų būtinybę

6
Tomas Tomilinas
6
2021.06.17 21:17

LVŽS partijos nemalonę užsitraukęs Tomilinas: nesitikėjau paskelbimo išdaviku ir totalaus karo prieš mane

6
Vakcinavimas nuo COVID-19
12
2021.06.17 19:00

Indiškoji koronaviruso atmaina jau keičia planus Europoje, ekspertai įsitikinę – padės tik skiepai

12
Danutė Jočienė
6
2021.06.17 12:24

Pirmą kartą Lietuvos istorijoje KT vadovaus moteris – Seimas patvirtino Jočienės kandidatūrą

atnaujinta 13.29
6