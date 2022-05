Londone atidarytas LGBTQ+ muziejus – pirmasis Didžiojoje Britanijoje

WELCOME TO QUEER BRITAIN

3…2…1 🥳



The countdown is over! The doors are open!



We are the UK’s first national LGBTQ+ museum. We are a dedicated space that preserves, explores and celebrates LGBTQ+ lives and stories 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️



This is your LGBTQ+ museum.

This is YOUR Queer Britain! pic.twitter.com/ilFKoSB8VU