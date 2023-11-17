Lithuania ‘failing’ to cut emissions – EC

The European Commission has called on Lithuania to comply with EU law in relation to air pollution and to reduce emissions of several pollutants to cut air pollution.

“The Commission has analysed the latest inventories, together with other information reported by the member states […] and concluded that Bulgaria, Ireland, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Hungary, Austria, Portugal and Sweden, continued failing to meet their reduction commitments,” the Commission said.

Lithuania now has two months to respond and take the necessary measures. Otherwise, the Commission may decide to refer the case to the Court of Justice of the European Union.