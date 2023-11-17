Naujienų srautas

Andrius Navickas
News 4 min. ago

Teachers’ union pledges to continue strike until Lithuanian parliament adopts budget

Air pollution (associative image)
News 54 min. ago

Lithuania ‘failing’ to cut emissions – EC

Vilnius
News 2 h ago

LRT English Newsletter. Unruly citizens

Lithuanian flag (associative image)
News 18 h ago

Lithuania broadens possibility for expat children to keep dual citizenship

Petras Gražulis
News 20 h ago

Lithuanian MP Gražulis stripped of immunity over homophobic statements

Joe Biden and Xi Jinping
News 21 h ago

Lithuanian FM welcomes Beijing-Washington agreement: ‘means of reducing tensions’

Berlin
News 22 h ago

Lithuania focused on having more flights to Germany – minister

Gitanas Nausėda in Brussels
News 22 h ago

Lithuanian president may have left Brussels meeting early to catch basketball game – media

Northway
News 1 d ago

Northway Group launches biotech campus construction in Vilnius, ‘biggest in Europe’

A warning siren in Vilnius
News 1 d ago

Lithuania testing warning sirens

Automatic rifle (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Automatic guns in Lithuanians’ hands: more effective defence or tragedy waiting to happen?

Giedrimas Jeglinskas
News 1 d ago

Lithuania’s opposition party picks former NATO official as presidential candidate

Lithuanian passport
News 1 d ago

Lithuania restores citizenship to 2,200 people

Transit (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Lithuania bans transit of more dual-use goods

People in Vilnius (associative image)
News 1 d ago

EC downgrades Lithuania’s GDP forecast

Gitanas Nausėda and Eitvydas Bajarūnas
News 1 d ago

Watchdog to probe Lithuanian president, UK ambassador’s opera visit

News2023.11.17 09:23

Lithuania ‘failing’ to cut emissions – EC

B
BNS 2023.11.17 09:23
Air pollution (associative image)
Air pollution (associative image) / K. Dovidavičius/BNS

The European Commission has called on Lithuania to comply with EU law in relation to air pollution and to reduce emissions of several pollutants to cut air pollution.

“The Commission has analysed the latest inventories, together with other information reported by the member states […] and concluded that Bulgaria, Ireland, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Hungary, Austria, Portugal and Sweden, continued failing to meet their reduction commitments,” the Commission said.

Lithuania now has two months to respond and take the necessary measures. Otherwise, the Commission may decide to refer the case to the Court of Justice of the European Union.

# News# Environment# Baltics and the EU
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

Newest, Most read

Andrius Navickas
4 min. ago

Teachers’ union pledges to continue strike until Lithuanian parliament adopts budget

Vilnius
2 h ago

LRT English Newsletter. Unruly citizens

Lithuanian flag (associative image)
18 h ago

Lithuania broadens possibility for expat children to keep dual citizenship

Petras Gražulis
20 h ago

Lithuanian MP Gražulis stripped of immunity over homophobic statements

Joe Biden and Xi Jinping
21 h ago

Lithuanian FM welcomes Beijing-Washington agreement: ‘means of reducing tensions’

Berlin
22 h ago

Lithuania focused on having more flights to Germany – minister

Gitanas Nausėda in Brussels
22 h ago

Lithuanian president may have left Brussels meeting early to catch basketball game – media

Northway
1 d ago

Northway Group launches biotech campus construction in Vilnius, ‘biggest in Europe’

A warning siren in Vilnius
1 d ago

Lithuania testing warning sirens

Automatic rifle (associative image)
5
1 d ago

Automatic guns in Lithuanians’ hands: more effective defence or tragedy waiting to happen?

5
Gitanas Nausėda in Brussels
2023.11.16 11:33

Lithuanian president may have left Brussels meeting early to catch basketball game – media

Lithuanian flag (associative image)
2023.11.16 15:43

Lithuania broadens possibility for expat children to keep dual citizenship

Petras Gražulis
2023.11.16 14:02

Lithuanian MP Gražulis stripped of immunity over homophobic statements

Berlin
2023.11.16 12:13

Lithuania focused on having more flights to Germany – minister

Joe Biden and Xi Jinping
2023.11.16 13:01

Lithuanian FM welcomes Beijing-Washington agreement: ‘means of reducing tensions’

Vilnius
2023.11.17 08:00

LRT English Newsletter. Unruly citizens

Andrius Navickas
2023.11.17 10:13

Teachers’ union pledges to continue strike until Lithuanian parliament adopts budget